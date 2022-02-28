“If you bully or troll me, your family will receive stray bullet” – BBNaija’s Tega 

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, has stated that if anyone bully or troll her, such a person’s family will receive stray bullet.

According to her she has been bullied in the past and she has learnt the hard way. Speaking against online trolling or bullying, Tega stated that her set is spreading positive vibes.According to her, the season 6 Big Brother Naija ex-housemates have chose to spread love because they have been subjected to a lot of bullying.Her words,”Pls stop bullying pple, sme people r nt just strong enough to gt it, as for m, if you think u can bully me or troll me, your family wil reciv stray bullets it won’t be just u so choose this day what you will do to your self and ur generation, I have learnt n it came the hard wayNa why this our set dey like this, we choose positivity only 🙆🏼‍♀️ and choose to spread love only 👀, pls don’t blame us Mbok, with all said, pls I am craving Ewa goin e jor where can I get? tenks 👩🏼‍🦯👩🏼‍🦯👩🏼‍🦯👩🏼‍🦯”.

