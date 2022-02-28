If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught with juju (Video)

A 20-year-old boy has been caught by residents of a community in Anambra State, in possession of a juju he carried from Togo to Nigeria.

Reports gathered that he gained custody of the juju for the purpose of money ritual magic.

From the video that went viral online, the young boy could be seen begging the residents not to burn his juju or else, he would die.

It was reported that the small boy carried the juju to a work site for the purpose of receiving favor and gaining a lot of money as he worked on the site.

The witness in the video stated:

“A small boy of 20 years. See the kind juju. All the way from Togo to Nigeria in Anambra. See the kind juju this boy carry come for site say en dey work.

Let the whole world see. Make the whole world see am…a boy of 20 years. A small boy of 20 years…all the way from Togo to Anambra state here…look at what he carry come this place”.

The witnesses protested that the whole world should see what was in the video. He further states that:

“We go try try try out best – nothing.

They would come, they would use juju collect the whole work here”.

According to the witness:

“En say if we burn am, en go die!”, he said.