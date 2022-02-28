TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught with juju (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 20-year-old boy has been caught by residents of a community in Anambra State, in possession of a juju he carried from Togo to Nigeria.

Reports gathered that he gained custody of the juju for the purpose of money ritual magic.

From the video that went viral online, the young boy could be seen begging the residents not to burn his juju or else, he would die.

READ ALSO

“The day any man assaults me is the day…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e…

It was reported that the small boy carried the juju to a work site for the purpose of receiving favor and gaining a lot of money as he worked on the site.

The witness in the video stated:

“A small boy of 20 years. See the kind juju. All the way from Togo to Nigeria in Anambra. See the kind juju this boy carry come for site say en dey work.
Let the whole world see. Make the whole world see am…a boy of 20 years. A small boy of 20 years…all the way from Togo to Anambra state here…look at what he carry come this place”.

The witnesses protested that the whole world should see what was in the video. He further states that:
“We go try try try out best – nothing.
They would come, they would use juju collect the whole work here”.

According to the witness:
“En say if we burn am, en go die!”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

“This may be the last time he hears from me” – Man makes scary comment…

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her…

My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me – Toke Makinwa

“Have they sold my mom?” – Man breaks down in tears as his mother goes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More