“If you girlfriend is demanding for things you can’t afford, chase her away” – Yetunde Barnabas advises men

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas, has advised who have girlfriends that demand what they can’t afford.

Yetunde Barnabas
Yetunde Barnabas

Yetunde advised men to chase away their girlfriends if she is demanding things they can not afford.

She also advised young people whose parents are giving responsibilities, to ask where their parents where they are expected to get money.

This she said in light of the pleasure among youngsters to become wealthy over night. She also added that men should not allow anyone put pressure on them.

In her words,

“As a young guy if your girlfriend is always demanding for things you can’t afford please chase her away. As a child if your parents are giving you responsibilities knowing fully well that you are not working ask them where did they expect you to get the money! Don’t let anybody to pressurize you”.

See below,

Yetunde Barnabas
Yetunde Barnabas

 

