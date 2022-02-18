If you lose guard, they will still sleep with you – Eriata Ese warns ladies against male besties

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Eriata Ese has taken to her Instastory to advise ladies on the need to be careful with some guys who put them on bestie’s zone.

She stated that some guys use the strategy to make ladies feel comfortable and safe around them.

She said,

“Be careful of guys who quickly put u on the bestie zone after they have told you they like you. This act is a way to make u feel comfortable and make u feel your puna is safe.”

She added that the lady isn’t safe and if she isn’t careful enough, such guy would take advantage of the lady and sleep with her.

She also said,

“Mama you are not safe anything. If u lose guard you go collect you are going down.

She also noted the popular lines used by those guys to mislead some ladies.

According to her, “I can’t take advantage of you, you are like a sister to me…Somebody say wahalurrrr.”