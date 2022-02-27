“If you want to See World War let all firstborns be DNA tested” – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has tackled those tagging the Russia Vs Ukraine War as “World War 3”.

Reno in a post on his social media page stated that if people really want to witness World War 3, DNA test should be performed on all firstborns.

According to him the results of the DNA will cause World War 3, in many homes.

While seemingly playing down on the Russia vs Ukraine War, he stated that DNA should be performed on all firstborns, as this will result into World War. He added that a regional conflict should not be elevated to a global conflict.

His words,

“I Just laugh at Nigerians that are calling this Russia-Ukraine conflict World War 3. If you really want to see the real World War 3, let every first born child of all Nigerian marriages be DNA tested.The result of the DNA tests will result in the World War 3 that Nigerians are talking about.

But seriously, as Black Africans, let us learn to put things into proper perspective. Not into CNN perspective. Don’t elevate a regional conflict into a global conflict. The Russia-Ukraine war is not a World War. The Ethiopia-Tigray war, which has killed 150,000 people, is more deserving of Africa’s focus!”.

See below,