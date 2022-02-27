TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders…

“If you want to See World War let all firstborns be DNA tested” – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has tackled those tagging the Russia Vs Ukraine War as “World War 3”.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno in a post on his social media page stated that if people really want to witness World War 3, DNA test should be performed on all firstborns.

READ ALSO

“Marriages can survive infidelity but not…

“It’s better to be average in a high rent district, than be…

According to him the results of the DNA will cause World War 3, in many homes.

While seemingly playing down on the Russia vs Ukraine War, he stated that DNA should be performed on all firstborns, as this will result into World War. He added that a regional conflict should not be elevated to a global conflict.

His words,

“I Just laugh at Nigerians that are calling this Russia-Ukraine conflict World War 3. If you really want to see the real World War 3, let every first born child of all Nigerian marriages be DNA tested.The result of the DNA tests will result in the World War 3 that Nigerians are talking about.

But seriously, as Black Africans, let us learn to put things into proper perspective. Not into CNN perspective. Don’t elevate a regional conflict into a global conflict. The Russia-Ukraine war is not a World War. The Ethiopia-Tigray war, which has killed 150,000 people, is more deserving of Africa’s focus!”.

See below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

“I Will Find Love When I’m 60” – Actress Shan George

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past”…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pretty Mike of Lagos attend event with three ladies dressed like animals

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

“High maintenance, I maintain myself” – BBNaija’s Nengi…

“If you want to See World War let all firstborns be DNA tested”…

“Get used to it or get the fuck out of my page” -Tonto Dikeh reacts…

“School should be a side hustle because ASUU strike often”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More