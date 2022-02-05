“If your salary is 250k will you use the money to buy 250k hair?” – Singer Rude Boy asks ladies

Nigerian singer, Rude Boy, has a question for ladies who feel entitled to their lover’s money. He asked if a lady earns 250k monthly, if she would use the money to buy a 250k hair.

Rude Boy took to his insta story in the wee hours of Saturday, and asked ladies if their monthly earnings is 250k, if they will use the same money to buy wig worth 250k.

The singer said this in light of the usual norm of some ladies who ask their men for money to purchase expensive hair (wig).

He added that he is asking for his friend.

His words,

“Dear queens, Abeg I wan ask ohh? If you are earning 250k or your salary is 250k ….will you use the money to buy 250k hair?”. Asking for a friend”.

See below,