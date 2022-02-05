TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and…

“If your salary is 250k will you use the money to buy 250k hair?” – Singer Rude Boy asks ladies

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian singer, Rude Boy, has a question for ladies who feel entitled to their lover’s money.  He asked if a lady earns 250k monthly, if she would use the money to buy a 250k hair.

Rude Boy
Rude Boy

Rude Boy took to his insta story in the wee hours of Saturday, and asked ladies if their monthly earnings is 250k, if they will use the same money to buy wig worth 250k.

READ ALSO

I can cook – Reactions as Tekno advertises for the…

This is see finish – Rude Boy, Banky W, Wizkid and…

The singer said this in light of the usual norm of some ladies who ask their men for money to purchase expensive hair (wig).

He added that he is asking for his friend.

His words,

“Dear queens, Abeg I wan ask ohh? If you are earning 250k or your salary is 250k ….will you use the money to buy 250k hair?”. Asking for a friend”.

See below,

Rude Boy
Rude Boy
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she shares ‘before…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“My new album is 95% ready, probably my last album” –Rapper, Olamide reveals

“Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off new look after weeks of…

“God made men’s facial skin tougher so they can take a woman’s slap” – Reno…

Man vows to arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro; claims her advice made…

“Men are now looking for rich girls” — Twitter user advises ladies

“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” –…

“I’m glad I stayed and forgave my husband after he cheated” – Reality star,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More