I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her for advertising Kayanmata

Popular Nollywood actress and influencer, Tonto Dikeh has addressed the issues that arose after she advertised kayanmata.

According to her, she is now in a phase of life where she doesn’t really give a ‘f*ck’ anymore about what people think about her.

Apparently, some comments geared towards the fact that she is allegedly too godly to be advertising Kayanmata.

Addressing this issue, she said:

“Just to clarify, I’ve been getting many messages on what I’m supposed to be posting and what I’m not supposed to be posting. The truth is someone said I’m too Godly for that kind of post, I actually believe that and I also told God that I’m to Godly for all that bullshit he allowed to happen to me. So I’m in a stage of my life where I just want to live and I don’t give a fuck.

So whatever is going to bring me money apart from me selling my body, I will do it”.

She went further to state,

“I love you all… Heck no it’s not about money, it’s about my present state of mind…We all have different paths we walk on and never come out the same…

This is me NOW, tomorrow may be different. BUT FOR TODAY I AM HERE…..”