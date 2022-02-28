TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of…

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her for advertising Kayanmata

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress and influencer, Tonto Dikeh has addressed the issues that arose after she advertised kayanmata.

According to her, she is now in a phase of life where she doesn’t really give a ‘f*ck’ anymore about what people think about her.

READ ALSO

“Get used to it or get the fuck out of my page”…

“Our health care is ridiculously on zero…

Apparently, some comments geared towards the fact that she is allegedly too godly to be advertising Kayanmata.

Addressing this issue, she said:

“Just to clarify, I’ve been getting many messages on what I’m supposed to be posting and what I’m not supposed to be posting. The truth is someone said I’m too Godly for that kind of post, I actually believe that and I also told God that I’m to Godly for all that bullshit he allowed to happen to me. So I’m in a stage of my life where I just want to live and I don’t give a fuck.
So whatever is going to bring me money apart from me selling my body, I will do it”.

She went further to state,

“I love you all… Heck no it’s not about money, it’s about my present state of mind…We all have different paths we walk on and never come out the same…
This is me NOW, tomorrow may be different. BUT FOR TODAY I AM HERE…..”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her…

My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me – Toke Makinwa

“Have they sold my mom?” – Man breaks down in tears as his mother goes…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he blocked me – James…

Actress Damilola Adegbite asks married couples the secret of their happy…

Pretty Mike of Lagos attends event with three ladies dressed like animals

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More