TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids,…

“I’m a god” – BBNaija star, Ka3na brags as she shows off daughter she ‘created’

Entertainment
By Peter

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has bragged to her over nine hundred thousand followers on Instagram that she is a God.

Taking to her page, the mum of one shared a video collage showing when was pregnant with her baby bunny, and a recent photo of her adorable daughter, Lila.

READ ALSO

“Being A Child Of God Will Test You And Make You A…

Canada-based Nigerian lady reacts after her 14 years old…

The 27-year-old entrepreneur who recently confirmed her split from her Caucasian husband, shared the video with the caption, “I’m a god, look what I created.”

See post below:

The mum of one had earlier hinted that she is now single after ending her marriage in January 2022, and referred to herself as a “Miss” instead of a “Mrs” in a post she shared on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Miss Ka3na Please 🖤 NOT Searching”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three years of…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids, after 10 years…

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

If I die, Naira Marley killed me – Singer Mohbad cries out in tears…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m a god” – BBNaija star, Ka3na brags as she shows off daughter she ‘created’

“Evacuate Us To Poland Now” – Singer Ben Ktezt Cries Out…

“Being A Child Of God Will Test You And Make You A Better Person”…

‘I’m prepared for backslash and whatever happens’ – Actor Lateef Adedimeji…

“I Will Find Love When I’m 60” – Actress Shan George

“Get Yourselves Busy” – Eniola Badmus Advises Those Watching…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More