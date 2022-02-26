“I’m a god” – BBNaija star, Ka3na brags as she shows off daughter she ‘created’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has bragged to her over nine hundred thousand followers on Instagram that she is a God.

Taking to her page, the mum of one shared a video collage showing when was pregnant with her baby bunny, and a recent photo of her adorable daughter, Lila.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur who recently confirmed her split from her Caucasian husband, shared the video with the caption, “I’m a god, look what I created.”

See post below:

The mum of one had earlier hinted that she is now single after ending her marriage in January 2022, and referred to herself as a “Miss” instead of a “Mrs” in a post she shared on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Miss Ka3na Please 🖤 NOT Searching”