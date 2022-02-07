TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man cries uncontrollably after receiving ‘breakfast’…

“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money”…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold fight dirty on set (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and her colleague, Lizzy Gold, engaged in a heated argument on set.

During the fight, Destiny Etiko went live on Instagram as she was heard referring to her colleague as evil.

“Look at her, she’s evil. You’re a wicked idiot, I know how to deal with your kind,” she yelled at length at Lizzy Gold.

READ ALSO

“I work for my money” – Actress Destiny Etiko replies people…

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into…

The cause of their fight, however, remains unknown as a fellow male colleague could be heard pleading with the actress to take it easy.

Reacting to this, Paula_Smith wrote:
“So this is what you people do while acting film. No professionalism at all”.

Ada_bryan56 wrote:
“Destiny Etiko y are too old for this kind of behavior”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man cries uncontrollably after receiving ‘breakfast’ from lady he…

“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money” – Tiwa…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Frank Edoho returns as host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” tv…

“Music is not enough to sustain the luxury lifestyle that Nigerian musicians…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their…

“This one I’m seeing DJ Cuppy in my dreams, is this a sign?” – Lord Lamba asks

Singer, Portable hypes himself as he steps out in suit for the first time…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More