Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and her colleague, Lizzy Gold, engaged in a heated argument on set.
During the fight, Destiny Etiko went live on Instagram as she was heard referring to her colleague as evil.
“Look at her, she’s evil. You’re a wicked idiot, I know how to deal with your kind,” she yelled at length at Lizzy Gold.
The cause of their fight, however, remains unknown as a fellow male colleague could be heard pleading with the actress to take it easy.
Reacting to this, Paula_Smith wrote:
“So this is what you people do while acting film. No professionalism at all”.
Ada_bryan56 wrote:
“Destiny Etiko y are too old for this kind of behavior”.
Watch the video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES