“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold fight dirty on set (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and her colleague, Lizzy Gold, engaged in a heated argument on set.

During the fight, Destiny Etiko went live on Instagram as she was heard referring to her colleague as evil.

“Look at her, she’s evil. You’re a wicked idiot, I know how to deal with your kind,” she yelled at length at Lizzy Gold.

The cause of their fight, however, remains unknown as a fellow male colleague could be heard pleading with the actress to take it easy.

Reacting to this, Paula_Smith wrote:

“So this is what you people do while acting film. No professionalism at all”.

Ada_bryan56 wrote:

“Destiny Etiko y are too old for this kind of behavior”.

Watch the video below: