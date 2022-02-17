TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I’m glad I cohabited with my wife, Linda Ejiofor before marriage — Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman,  has revealed that he is glad that he cohabited with his wife, Linda Ejiofor, before marriage.

Ibrahim revealed this in response to a thread on Twitter. He stated that he is glad that he and Linda Ejiofor lived together before they got married.

A Twitter user identified as Ebelechukwu, tweeted that it is wrong for someone to cohabit with his or her partner before marriage.

In response to this, Ibrahim Suleiman stated that even though it is wrong, but it is one of the wrong things he is glad he did.

According to him cohabiting with his wife before marriage is one of the wrong things he did which he is glad about.

His words,

“This is true. But it is one of the wrong things I’m glad I did even if it was just for a few weeks”.

