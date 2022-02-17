I’m glad I cohabited with my wife, Linda Ejiofor before marriage — Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has revealed that he is glad that he cohabited with his wife, Linda Ejiofor, before marriage.

Ibrahim revealed this in response to a thread on Twitter. He stated that he is glad that he and Linda Ejiofor lived together before they got married.

A Twitter user identified as Ebelechukwu, tweeted that it is wrong for someone to cohabit with his or her partner before marriage.

In response to this, Ibrahim Suleiman stated that even though it is wrong, but it is one of the wrong things he is glad he did.

His words,

“This is true. But it is one of the wrong things I’m glad I did even if it was just for a few weeks”.