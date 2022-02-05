“I’m glad I stayed and forgave my husband after he cheated” – Reality star, Jennifer Aydin opens up

US socialite and reality TV star, Jennifer Aydin, has revealed she was glad to have forgiven her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, for his decade-old cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star opened up in a recent Instagram post about her husband’s affair.

Jennifer Aydin shared a throwback photo of her family, featuring her and her husband with their five children, Justin, 17, Gabriella, 14, Jacob, 12, Christian, 10 and Olivia, 9.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it writing, “I’m glad I stayed…and forgave #aydinfamily#tbt”

Speaking on the cheating scandal of her husband in an exclusive interview with Page Six, the reality TV star said;

“My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, ‘I don’t ever want to talk about this ever again.’ He’s not watching this season.

“My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here or there. And Olivia, now that she sees that Mommy’s OK with it, she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do they know about “the secret,” too?’ And I’ll say, ‘Yeah, but it’s not a secret anymore and we’re OK with talking about it.’ And she’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right. So remember, children will learn by example. As long as I’m cool and not breaking down, I think they’ll be OK.”