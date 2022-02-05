TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and…

“I’m glad I stayed and forgave my husband after he cheated” – Reality star, Jennifer Aydin opens up

Entertainment
By Peter

US socialite and reality TV star, Jennifer Aydin, has revealed she was glad to have forgiven her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, for his decade-old cheating scandal.

Jennifer Aydin opens up on forgiving her husband after his cheating scandal

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star opened up in a recent Instagram post about her husband’s affair.

READ ALSO

“I am the righteousness of God, his grace is…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer,…

Jennifer Aydin shared a throwback photo of her family, featuring her and her husband with their five children, Justin, 17, Gabriella, 14, Jacob, 12, Christian, 10 and Olivia, 9.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it writing, “I’m glad I stayed…and forgave #aydinfamily#tbt”

Speaking on the cheating scandal of her husband in an exclusive interview with Page Six, the reality TV star said;

“My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, ‘I don’t ever want to talk about this ever again.’ He’s not watching this season.

“My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here or there. And Olivia, now that she sees that Mommy’s OK with it, she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do they know about “the secret,” too?’ And I’ll say, ‘Yeah, but it’s not a secret anymore and we’re OK with talking about it.’ And she’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right. So remember, children will learn by example. As long as I’m cool and not breaking down, I think they’ll be OK.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she shares ‘before…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off new look after weeks of…

“God made men’s facial skin tougher so they can take a woman’s slap” – Reno…

Man vows to arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro; claims her advice made…

“Men are now looking for rich girls” — Twitter user advises ladies

“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” –…

“I’m glad I stayed and forgave my husband after he cheated” – Reality star,…

“You will always be criticized by someone doing less than you”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More