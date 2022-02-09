“I’m nobody’s ex, I drip glory, I’m a spec” – Ooni’s enstranged wife, Naomi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has revealed that she is nobody’s ex as she is a spec and she drips glory.

Naomi Silekunola
Naomi Silekunola

This she said after she returned to social media, over a month she left the internet space following her separation from the Ooni.

Naomi who was the Ooni’s favorite and fourth wife, announced her separation from the Ooni on December 23, 2022 following irreconcilable differences.

However on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the mother of one and prophetess announced her return to the photo and video sharing app.

She shared a video of herself after a makeover session with a caption stating that she is nobody’s ex, she drips glory and she is a spec.

Her words,

“I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the queen of the people and mother of my adorable prince.”

