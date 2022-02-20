“I’m not getting married anytime soon” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya informs his admirers

Big Brother Naija star, Kiddwaya, has a message for his admirers. He has informed his admirers that he is not getting married anytime soon.

Recall Kiddwaya was romantically involved with Erica, during the season 5 Big Brother Naija show.

The two carried on with their love affair after the show but they eventually broke up, because Kiddwaya was reportedly not ready to be committed in the relationship.

In a recent post on Snapchat, he stated that he is not getting married anything soon. He added that people should let him be.

His words,

“I’m not getting married anytime soon leave me alone”.