“I’m not getting married anytime soon” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya informs his admirers

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Kiddwaya, has a message for his admirers. He has informed his admirers that  he is not getting married anytime soon.

Kiddwaya

The reality tv star and billionaire’s son, passed a message to his admirers, as he stated that he is not getting married anytime soon.

Recall Kiddwaya was romantically involved with Erica, during the season 5 Big Brother Naija show.

The two carried on with their love affair after the show but they eventually broke up, because Kiddwaya was reportedly not ready to be committed in the relationship.

In a recent post on Snapchat, he stated that he is not getting married anything soon. He added that people should let him be.

His words,

“I’m not getting married anytime soon leave me alone”.

