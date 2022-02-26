‘I’m prepared for backslash and whatever happens’ – Actor Lateef Adedimeji speaks on acting as Bola Tinubu in movie

Actor Lateef Adedimeji has disclosed that he is ready for any backlash that may ensue following his role as the National leader of APC, in a newly released movie, titled, ‘Last Man Standing.’

The actor disclosed this in an interview with Saturday Beats. He stated that his role as Tinubu in the movie, will generate a lot of misconceptions, however he is prepared for whatever may happen.

In his words:

“There will be a lot of misconceptions, especially with everything that is happening now. However, I am prepared for whatever may happen because I am only doing my job. May God see me through”.

“When I was told about this project, my first response was that I was not interested in playing the role. Politics can be scary, and it is something I have always tried to avoid. Tinubu is not a mere politician. He is very popular and well regarded. Also, there are many controversies happening at the same time, and this biopic will be released at the peak of all these”.

“But, I also believe it will be another stretch for me as an actor. I am taking this because I want to challenge myself again. I want to see how far I can push myself again”.

“Acting as a real person that is still living is always scary. It is a different ball game if the person is no longer around. But, this is somebody that is alive. He would most likely watch one act as him and if one does not get it right, he would say so eventually. It is a lot of work. I had to study his mannerisms, the way he talks, the way he moves and even how he smiles, and try to replicate that.”

“People will always have diverse opinions. But, I feel it is important for people to know that terrible things can be said about a person but they should take time to find out the truth about that individual.”