“I’m single because I haven’t found a man richer than me” — Reality tv star, Tacha

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star and serial entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has sparked reactions online after she gave revealed she is still single.

Tacha

Tacha in tweet on the micro blogging platform revealed the reason she has not gotten a lover and be going on dates.

A fan had asked her when she would start going on a date and give relationship a chance.

The fan asked: “Tacha, when will you start going on dates?”.

In response to this, Tacha stated that she is still single because she is yet to find a man that is richer than her.

In her words,

“I haven’t found a man RICHER”.

See their exchange below,

Her fans however took to the comments and expressed their controversial view.

See some comments below,

@ajoloeyeofwarrikingdom wrote: “Is RIHANNA a joke to you???”.

@drey_songz wrote: “Maybe rich men don’t like you…just saying respectfully”.

@race_italianluxury wrote: “Ask Linda how far 😂😂, why quantify money,to finding happiness, u get money reach Nicki Minaj”.

@e_l_l_abeauttyyy wrote: “Even Rihanna don get belle,I love you t but this one no enter,nobi person be the richest woman in Africa?shift one side joor”.

