“Is something wrong with you?” – Toke Makinwa slams people who record themselves while crying

By Adebimpe

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has slammed people who record themselves while crying on social media.

Toke Makinwa

The OAP and enterpreneur, in a vlog questioned the reason why people go live and start crying. She asked if something is wrong with such people.

According to her it is a behavior that should be left in the past. She added that people who cry and record it are crying for attention.

She however stated that she is not trying to be mean.

His words,

“Pls let’s leave this behavior in the past. Why will you be on camera, go live, press record and start crying. Not trying to be mean but it is a cry for attention. Do you not have real friends?. If you are crying why do record it?”.

