James Brown gifts himself diamond earring worth $2500

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular crossdresser and enterpreneur, James Brown, has gifted himself a diamond earring ahead of his birthday.

James Brown

The male barbie who is set to clock a year older, gifted himself a diamond earring worth $2500.

James Brown took to his Instagram page and shared a video of  a diamond earring he acquired for $2500 ahead of his birthday.

James Brown is set to celebrate his birthday on February 22nd, 2022. He thereby gifted himself a diamond earring worth 2500 dollars.

In a video he shared on the photo and video sharing app, James Brown, was spotted flaunting his newly acquired diamond earring.

The video captured, a professional helping him fix the diamond earring on his ear.

His words,

“I just got myself a diamond earring worth 2,500 dollars ahead of my birthday. #feb22”.

