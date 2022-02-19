TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Kanyanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed popularly known as Jaruma has fired back at Regina Daniels again, following her return from cell.

Sharing a video of herself and Regina Daniels on her Instagram page, she wrote,

“if Jaruma pays u Ten million naira, N10,000,000 for advert for 6 months, do the pictures and videos belong to Jaruma or is Suleja prison just calling Jaruma again???”

Recall that Jaruma was released from the prison recently after being arrested because of some issues with Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko.

The video has generated reactions as Some Instagram users have reacted to the video.

Basmah_mandula wrote,
“Jaruma get coconut head.”

Msen4the goodlife wrote,
“who is the real owner of this money now?”

Meanwhile, another Instagram user, dss_worldwide wrote,

“Regina will be thinking of how to get jaruma products, so she will use another page and order, she no fit burst. Chai Jaruma I dey wonder y be say when person won brings down na dat time u dey cash out pass.”

