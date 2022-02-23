Jim Iyke, a Nollywood actor has refuted claims that his experience at the late Prophet TB Joshua’s church in 2013 was a planned publicity stunt.

The actor spoke on his experience while noting that due to his mother’s ailment he had gone to the church for her to be healed; stating this in an interview with Chude Jideonwa, a media personality.

In his words,

“it wasn’t when orthodox medicine failed us,I took my whole family to India to be with my mum and then she started getting better. This is the light of your life for crying out loud and I am not going to pleaser it for theatrics, for melodrama”, he said.

Jim Iyke also proceeded to make mention the offer made by one of his Senator friends to take her to the hospital as he said

“At some point, an offer was made from there to take her there by a Senator friend of mine”

The actor added the fact that he refused at first but only succumbed because of the pressure as he said explicitly

“…I refused, the pressure was too much, so I said ‘okay I want to go, if they will save her, I will go’.

He further added the fact that she was put in a hospital close to the church and went on to lodge in a presidential suit. In his words, he said “ I was like, okay let’s get started, they said I must come down to the service”.

He insisted on the fact that his presence was not needed for his mother to be healed as he stated again” I don’t have to come do en to the service, you people promised to heal her. Does God need me to?”

In the actors words, “I will live in the church for two years if you heal my mum”. The church subsequently had a meeting and insisted that he came down to the service.