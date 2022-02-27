“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, and new wife welcome baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, welcomes a baby girl with his new wife.

This comes months following Mercy Aigbe’s secret wedding that trailed a series of reactions that caught the attention of her ex-husband.

The couple who couldn’t contain the joy took to their individual page to announce the pregnancy journey that lasted for 10 months.

“Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage, I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God,” Lanre Gentry wrote while sharing a picture of his new wife.

His wife, Busayo Gentry took to her page as well to pen a note following successful delivery of the baby.

“Journey of 10months finally came to an end today, it’s been full of happiness, anxiety, tension, pressure and supernatural grace.
I love you with every breath that I breathe my child.
Say a word of prayer for my girl,” she wrote.

