“Kissing makes my fans happy” – Shatta Wale reacts after being dragged for kissing his male bodyguard on the lips

Entertainment
By Peter

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has reacted after he was dragged on social media, following a video of him kissing his male bodyguard on the lips.

It was earlier reported that Wale stirred reactions after a video of him kissing his male security guard, Shatta Kumoji, on the lips, found its way to the internet.

Expressing his gratitude to Kumoji after a collaboration with Beyonce, the singer planted a kiss on Kumoji’s lips while he put his diamond neck chain on the bodyguard’s neck.

The viral video made people question Shatta Wale’s sexuality.

Reacting to the controversy that trailed the viral video, Shatta Wale, noted that the act makes his fans happy.

“Kissing makes my fans happy”, he wrote on his Twitter page.

