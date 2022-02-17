TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta…

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to social media to express her suspicions about her husband and mother-in-law after bumping into them in a strange position.

Sharing her story to Facebook group, “Family Storyline”, the lady who pleaded anonymity opened up about her suspicions that her mother inlaw and husband are having sxx.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

My sister’s ex husband used to search dustbin to count…

“D’Owner and D’Owned” – Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares…

“May God forgive me but I have been keeping this secret for a very long time and I can no longer carry this burden anymore.

My mother-in-law has been staying in our house for a very long time. Like she has been here since I got married to my husband. Our marriage is 8 years Currently.

You won’t believe what she and my husband have been up to. No wonder she refused to go back to her husband. Jesus. People can be so unbelievable.

I came back from work months ago, I won’t forget that date. It was on September 15th. Coming into the house and opening the door, I met my mother-in-law and my husband in an awkward position.

The kind of position that he should only be with his wife. I don’t know if my mind is playing tricks with me but those two are too close and I feel they have been sleeping with each other. Please what can I do?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on…

Nigerian man takes bold step, proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

“The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media” –…

“Brazil drug cartel insisted on 50%, they are greedy”; Abba Kyari…

Zambian woman alleges listening to Tekno’s song got her pregnant, demands for…

E-Money shows off Cows received ahead of his 40th birthday (Video)

UNIBEN Students Block Roads As They Stage Protest Against ASUU Strike (Photos)

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More