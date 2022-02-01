TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Lady cries out after laser procedure she underwent to remove tribal marks left her with more marks (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media after getting more marks on her face following a failed operation.

According to the lady, she was booked for a laser operation with a doctor who promised to remove the tribal marks on her face.

Unfortunately, the operation left her with additional scars after the laser machine was used unsuccessfully to remove her tribal mark.

According to the lady, she had the laser operation done last year December and was assured that the tribal mark would be successfully removed without leaving behind any scars.

This appears not to be the case as the lady took to her social media to lament over her predicament.

Those who performed the procedure for her had assured her that the marks would be gone after three days, after the lady inquired about her wounds. But such was not the case.

Watch video here;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” –…

Man shares encounter with teenage boy who came to a restaurant with a Benz and…

Omoni Oboli replies entitled fan who accused her of refusing to offer financial…

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Getting pregnant out of wedlock isn’t worth applauding – Daniel Regha slams…

“Start wearing face cap” – Mother advises bald-headed son over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More