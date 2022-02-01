Lady cries out after laser procedure she underwent to remove tribal marks left her with more marks (Video)

A lady has cried out on social media after getting more marks on her face following a failed operation.

According to the lady, she was booked for a laser operation with a doctor who promised to remove the tribal marks on her face.

Unfortunately, the operation left her with additional scars after the laser machine was used unsuccessfully to remove her tribal mark.

According to the lady, she had the laser operation done last year December and was assured that the tribal mark would be successfully removed without leaving behind any scars.

This appears not to be the case as the lady took to her social media to lament over her predicament.

Those who performed the procedure for her had assured her that the marks would be gone after three days, after the lady inquired about her wounds. But such was not the case.

Watch video here;