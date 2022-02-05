Lady dragged for shooting her shot at man on Twitter, despite being in a relationship

A Twitter user has been dragged after boldly shooting her shot at a man on Twitter, weeks after bragging about having a boyfriend.

The drama started after the lady shared a screenshot of her conversation with a man whom she’s interested in.

She boldly stated that she likes the man and then asked Twitter users if guys prefer open women.

Afterwards, she made up her mind to send him a message and expressed her feelings. He replied, assuring her that the feeling was same.

Her statement stunned Twitter users, who wondered whether she didn’t have a boyfriend.

Someone discovered a tweet she sent last week where she declared her undying love for her partner.

Another twitter user said he assumed she was “nearly married“.

In response she said:

”Nearly cannot kill a bird. I’m not married but since my boyfriend is acting stupid yeah.”

She further said:

“Honestly having a man doesn’t mean shit, esp if he’s Nigerian. Better keep your options open, love and light y’all.”