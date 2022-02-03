TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

Lady gives reasons women should not work on the first two days of their period

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady have given reasons women should not work on the first two days of their periods. She stated that women are always in pain during the first two days of their period.

The Nigerian lady identified as Tunnie, on Twitter, opined that it is unfair for women to work in the first two days of their period because they are in pain.

According to her, period pain won’t allow women have the ability to work normal and put in the best at work.

READ ALSO

“Motherhood is more important than marriage, marriage…

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of…

Her tweet read in part,

“Women should not have to work on the first two days of their periods (at least). It is the ghetto and the definition of unfairness. How are we supposed to have the ability to be “normal” and put in best efforts when we  are in tremendous pain?”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Tired of fighting myself in this cold world” — Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about…

Comedian, Ashmusy calls out Lagos filling station for selling water as fuel,…

Lady gives reasons women should not work on the first two days of their period

“I grew up in a Mud house, I am grateful for where I am today” – US based…

“Motherhood is more important than marriage, marriage is overrated”…

Comedian Josh2funny gifts his crew member a car (Video)

Man laments over mother-in-law who is making his marriage unbearable over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More