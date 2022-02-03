Lady gives reasons women should not work on the first two days of their period

A Nigerian lady have given reasons women should not work on the first two days of their periods. She stated that women are always in pain during the first two days of their period.

The Nigerian lady identified as Tunnie, on Twitter, opined that it is unfair for women to work in the first two days of their period because they are in pain.

According to her, period pain won’t allow women have the ability to work normal and put in the best at work.

Her tweet read in part,

“Women should not have to work on the first two days of their periods (at least). It is the ghetto and the definition of unfairness. How are we supposed to have the ability to be “normal” and put in best efforts when we are in tremendous pain?”.

