Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized her nails and sounds in viral sxxtape

The lady who was seen participating in the leaked viral sextape with popular singer, Oxlade has vowed to sue the artiste for damages.

Social media went on fire after the wild bedroom tape of Oxlade and an unidentified lady in a compromising manner went viral.

According to reports, the singer allegedly made a Snapchat streak and provided it to a friend to show how he destroyed an unidentified girl, and the friend then recorded the sequence on his phone and posted it online.

After the video went viral, social media users dug out the identity of the supposed lady who frequently makes spicy films on TikTok and Instagram. She was identified as Rachyyveer, a model and brand influencer from Ivory Coast.

In a new development, the serious boyfriend of the lady has broken up with her after her tape with Oxlade went viral. The lady is said to have sworn to sue Oxlade for N20 Million for damages.

See pictures of their chats below: