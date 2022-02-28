TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of…

Lady in tears after finding out that her mother and husband have been in a relationship for over 25 years

Entertainment
By Shalom

The story of how her birth mother was caught in bed with her ex-husband, has been told by a woman identified as Martha Wanjiku, a Kenyan woman.

She narrated her story on NTA, a media broadcasting agency in Nigeria as she said that after her secondary school, she immediately got married to her first love.

She expanded further that her marriage only lasted for two years as she divorced her husband in 2007.

READ ALSO

“Have they sold my mom?” – Man breaks down in tears as…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her…

Sadly, she stated further how she lost her only child immediately after divorcing her husband.

In 2020, Martha got a shocking news that her ex-husband and her biological mother had been in an affair. She got this information on a phone call with someone who told her to rescue her mother because she was suffering in the hands of her ex-husband.

Arriving at the location, Martha further found out that her mother and her ex-husband had been in that affair for up to 25 years and that implied that even while she was she married to her husband, her mother was also sleeping with him.

She proceeded to narrate how she forgave her mother and even went further to get loans in order to pay for her medical bills.

Martha stated that after her mother was well and healthy enough, she got discharged but she later shockingly found her mother and her ex-husband sleeping together again in bed, subsequently.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady in tears after finding out that her mother and husband have been in a…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

“This may be the last time he hears from me” – Man makes scary comment…

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her…

My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me – Toke Makinwa

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More