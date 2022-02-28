Lady in tears after finding out that her mother and husband have been in a relationship for over 25 years

The story of how her birth mother was caught in bed with her ex-husband, has been told by a woman identified as Martha Wanjiku, a Kenyan woman.

She narrated her story on NTA, a media broadcasting agency in Nigeria as she said that after her secondary school, she immediately got married to her first love.

She expanded further that her marriage only lasted for two years as she divorced her husband in 2007.

Sadly, she stated further how she lost her only child immediately after divorcing her husband.

In 2020, Martha got a shocking news that her ex-husband and her biological mother had been in an affair. She got this information on a phone call with someone who told her to rescue her mother because she was suffering in the hands of her ex-husband.

Arriving at the location, Martha further found out that her mother and her ex-husband had been in that affair for up to 25 years and that implied that even while she was she married to her husband, her mother was also sleeping with him.

She proceeded to narrate how she forgave her mother and even went further to get loans in order to pay for her medical bills.

Martha stated that after her mother was well and healthy enough, she got discharged but she later shockingly found her mother and her ex-husband sleeping together again in bed, subsequently.