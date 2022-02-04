Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady recently broke down in tears after her birthday bash was shattered following the arrival of all her boyfriends.

The lady’s birthday celebration reportedly got ruined after five of her boyfriends showed up with gifts to present to her.

A video making the rounds online shows the moment her birthday gifts and portraits, supposedly from the men, were destroyed during an altercation.

According to netizens who saw the video, the situation must have taken the young lady unawares.

@Oluwakemi said,
“She be Ode, she suppose give all of them different birthday dates and how can she allow all of them know her abode. Ode Omo.”

@Mikefdd:
“Women! Five men and you think you can hide.”

