Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

A Nigerian lady who secretly followed her husband to find out where he goes at night has cried out on social media.

According to the lady, she found out that her husband has been cheating on her with a man, and not a woman as she thought.

Recounting what happened, she said noticed that her husband has been acting strangely, and seeming like he’s seeing another woman.

She traced him and found out that he is gay and presently in a relationship with a man.

She narrated:

“This is the first time I would be saying this out publicly but I can’t take it anymore because my life is ruined.

So my husband has bee acting really strange and moving out at nights and I thought he was seeing another woman. Foolish me.

I tried everything I could to catch him red-handed but he was playing so smart.

So I secretly to get a car tracker for his car and trace him to where he usually goes at night.

Three days ago, I traced him and got the greatest shock of my life. I followed behind him and when I got to where he parked his car, it was not even what I was thinking. It was far worse than what I thought.

Do you know that this man is having an affair with his fellow man? Watching my own husband kissing his fellow man is the height of it. I can’t deal”.