A Nigerian lady simply identified as Seyi has narrated how she was scammed of N5k by a man she met on Facebook.

According to her story, the man had claimed he got her expensive gadgets from abroad and she had to pay N5,000 to clear the goods so it can get to her.

Read full story below:

“When I was in school 2019 a guy on fb messaged me saying he liked me and I was like cool then he said he was going for shopping for his dad and would love to shop for me I said fine, mind you he told me he was in America abi na London.

Next day he sent me a picture of what he Bought and I’m like this bobo Dey serious o🤔🤔🤔, then he said I should call the delivery guy and when I called they said I needed to pay 5k to delivery to my school and I’m like no problem person why buy iPad, phone and clothes, shoes …. 5k shouldn’t be a problem

So I went To pay, was waiting for my container to land, showed my friends they were already telling me what they wanted then my MUMU self was happy 🤣😂😂, I Dey reason the clothes and iPad (me that I needed a laptop then so iPad fit do something na) then it happened…..

The delivery guy called to tell me that police have held my things at kogi, I forgot to add that they told me to come to abj to pick up my stuff (kidnapper oshi) but I said I did rather pay for it to be delivered.

At kogi they said policemen saw my so called “liker’s” purse with dollars in my stuff and demanded for 15k or else he will seize the stuffs and I’m like tell him to take all the dollars as the 15k na instead of seizing my stuffs they said no o he wanted me to pay directly to them

Na there I catch them begin Dey sing “My container has not landed” like an Igbo man 😂🤣🤣🤣, Then I went back to the cockroach on fb to confront him na so he block me….. omo e pain me, my 5k just went like that, for a month my container song no gre comot from my head”.