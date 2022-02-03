Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

A woman has narrated the heartwrenching experience she went through while she was working at a SPA.

According to the lady who used to work at a Massage parlor, she was forced to go through humiliating conditions while working at the place.

In an interview, she also talked about the challenges most women go through while trying to make a living at massage parlors.

According to the victim identified as Emily Njeri, she slept with a man under her boss’ watch, and later got pregnant.

In her words:

“I was broke and i decided to find a job at a Spa. I didn’t know that my colleagues were sleeping with men. One day I went to massage a man who slept with me under my boss’s watch.

This are some of the things that these women don’t tell you. Long story short, he got me pregnant. I was shocked but my colleagues behaved as if it’s nothing”.

Njeri further urged women to not let their daughters work in Spas claiming that they go through alot in the job.