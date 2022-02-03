TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to…

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman has narrated the heartwrenching experience she went through while she was working at a SPA.

According to the lady who used to work at a Massage parlor, she was forced to go through humiliating conditions while working at the place.

In an interview, she also talked about the challenges most women go through while trying to make a living at massage parlors.

READ ALSO

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her…

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire…

According to the victim identified as Emily Njeri, she slept with a man under her boss’ watch, and later got pregnant.

In her words:

“I was broke and i decided to find a job at a Spa. I didn’t know that my colleagues were sleeping with men. One day I went to massage a man who slept with me under my boss’s watch.

This are some of the things that these women don’t tell you. Long story short, he got me pregnant. I was shocked but my colleagues behaved as if it’s nothing”.

Njeri further urged women to not let their daughters work in Spas claiming that they go through alot in the job.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

US court postpones sentencing of suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi

BBNaija’s Tega slams lady who tackled her BBNaija lover, Boma over his…

Sapele pastor called out for impregnating a married woman whom he wedded in his…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More