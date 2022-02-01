Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

A Twitter user identified as @sokaagu has narrated how she was robbed at 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos state.

According to the lady, her car broke down at the foot of the bridge and in split seconds, some men rushed to her car, ransacked her and her friend’s bag and took all the money they could find.

She lamented that they also forced her to withdraw more funds for them via POS and when they got what they wanted, they proceeded to put up an unusual stunt by fixing her car and returning her phone.

They further added that they’re not thieves, rather they only wanted to be ‘settled’.

Read the story below:

“So I got rubbed today on third mainland bridge ..I can officially say I’m a lagosian.

My car went off at the foot of the bridge and next things about 6 guys rushed my car, ransacked my friend and I, took the money in her bag, disconnected my car’s battery…

Threatened to beat us up, Then forced me to use a pos machine to withdraw money and give them. All this happened on the road with cars speeding by..the way I kept praying someone would stop to help.. but I don’t even blame anyone, this Lagos isn’t for the weak or sane.

when they were done robbing us, my phone was returned and they told me “we no de thief, You just suppose settle us” then kindly helped me fix my car😩..

You wouldn’t believe they were the same set of people..”

See tweets below: