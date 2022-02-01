TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @sokaagu has narrated how she was robbed at 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos state.

According to the lady, her car broke down at the foot of the bridge and in split seconds, some men rushed to her car, ransacked her and her friend’s bag and took all the money they could find.

She lamented that they also forced her to withdraw more funds for them via POS and when they got what they wanted, they proceeded to put up an unusual stunt by fixing her car and returning her phone.

READ ALSO

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Ikoyi building collapse: Female corps member who redeployed…

They further added that they’re not thieves, rather they only wanted to be ‘settled’.

Read the story below:

“So I got rubbed today on third mainland bridge ..I can officially say I’m a lagosian.

My car went off at the foot of the bridge and next things about 6 guys rushed my car, ransacked my friend and I, took the money in her bag, disconnected my car’s battery…

Threatened to beat us up, Then forced me to use a pos machine to withdraw money and give them. All this happened on the road with cars speeding by..the way I kept praying someone would stop to help.. but I don’t even blame anyone, this Lagos isn’t for the weak or sane.

when they were done robbing us, my phone was returned and they told me “we no de thief, You just suppose settle us” then kindly helped me fix my car😩..

You wouldn’t believe they were the same set of people..”

See tweets below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since last year” –…

Man shares encounter with teenage boy who came to a restaurant with a Benz and…

Omoni Oboli replies entitled fan who accused her of refusing to offer financial…

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Getting pregnant out of wedlock isn’t worth applauding – Daniel Regha slams…

“Start wearing face cap” – Mother advises bald-headed son over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More