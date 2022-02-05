Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant after going out with sideboo who ran away

A lady has narrated how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant after going out with sideboo who ran away without paying.

Sharing her story via Twitter, the lady said:

“I went out with a man I’ve been seeing for the past two months, we went to a fancy restaurant to have lunch. we ordered our meal, gist about our freaky we both are on bed, and bomb he had a call that took him outside the restaurant….

Time was passing. I requested for the bill Cuz we’ve spent 3hrs there, they brought the bill I was seeing 78k. I looked at myself and nod my head. I was already getting chocked, I called him (line busy) texted him🥺

I was having less than 78k in my account, despite I’ve cheated on my boyfriend I have no option than To call him. I called my babe told him i was in difficult nd complicated situation that I need 80k,

baba told me he was busy i should just give him 10mins to end his vc with his work colleagues, I was like devil this is how you want to shame me 😭 i was confused i couldn’t eat Anymore, i called my baby again i was crying before i could hang up i saw 80k in my account 😭😭😭

I paid and rushed home, blocked the stupid guy number 🥺 I couldn’t call my boyfriend cuz I’ve hurt him so much that he didn’t know, he called and called nd called i kept mute. The next day i rushed to church ” God i know i dont deserve this man but you blessed me with him” forgive him.”