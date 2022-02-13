Lady shares her experience at a movie date

A Nigerian lady has narrated her experience at a movie date. She stated that her date refused to pay for her movie ticket.

The lady identified as Deshola on the micro-blogging platform, stated that she went on a movie date with a guy and the guy paid only for his own ticket.

According to her, the guy asked her to pay for her ticket. This got her by surprise and she took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal.

Her words,

“I went on a date to the movies and when he was asking for tickets he said “I’ll take one” and then paid. Turned to me and said “you got yours. If could have atleast told me I was going to pay before we got to the stand not just springing it on me like that….anyways pls gimme a follow”.

