TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such…

Lady shares her experience at a movie date

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady has narrated her experience at a movie date. She stated that her date refused to pay for her movie ticket.

The lady identified as Deshola on the micro-blogging platform, stated that she went on a movie date with a guy and the guy paid only for his own ticket.

According to her, the guy asked her to pay for her ticket. This got her by surprise and she took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal.

READ ALSO

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped…

Her words,

“I went on a date to the movies and when he was asking for tickets he said “I’ll take one” and then paid. Turned to me and said “you got yours. If could have atleast told me I was going to pay before we got to the stand not just springing it on me like that….anyways pls gimme a follow”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“Your training school is back, and I miss you, girl” – Actress…

“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

Lady shares her experience at a movie date

Reality TV Star, Uriel gives reasons she will never use Nigerian dating app…

Actor Gideon Okeke laments hike in the price of bitter cola in Lagos

“That it is expensive doesn’t equate quality” — Actress Kate Henshaw

“Motherhood is undoubtedly amazing and life changing” –…

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Leave a Reply