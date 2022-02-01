“Legit people make more money and they sleep well at night” — Laura Ikeji says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, has revealed that people who engage in legitimate business make more money and sleep well at night.

Laura Ikeji
Laura Ikeji

According to her legit people make more money than those who engage in money rituals but they don’t squander it.

This she said in light of the recent urge among youths and teens to make money without sweat.

Laura in a post on her Instagram page stated that when people make money legitimately they don’t squander it. She added that killing people for ritual is hell.

Her words,

“Legit people make more money, they just don’t squander it on Azul! Oh and they actually sleep well at night. When you make legit money, Dorime means nothing to u. Killing people for money ritual is hell”.

