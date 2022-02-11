TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

“Love don’t cost a dime but valentine package na 80k” – BB Naija’s Saskay

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Saskay Saskay, has reiterated that love doesn’t cost a dime but valentine package cost N80,000.

Saskay
Saskay

The season of love (Valentine) is around the corner and lovers are planning one way or the other to show love towards each other.

READ ALSO

“Love alone can’t make marriage work, you need money,…

“My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s…

Ahead of Valentine’s day celebration, Saskay took to the micro blogging platform and stated that it doesn’t cost a dime to show love to your partner but it costs 80k to buy a Valentine’s package.

She tweeted,

“Love don’t cost a dime but valentine package na 80k”

Reacting to her tweet, a fan identified as @Favour David wrote,

“Valentine nor be love Valentine na ceremony… A lot of valentine active relationship don’t even have Faithfulness and trust in them.. the cost of love if trust and Faithfulness not money and partying”.

See below,

Saskay
Saskay
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

“For the first time in my life, I had to say GOOGLE ME” – Comedian Bovi shares…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

American pastor advises men against having a ‘work-wife’

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“I once dated a girl who bought me sliced bread on my birthday” – Reactions as…

Don Jazzy reportedly donates N1.2 million to a lady for her father’s surgery

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as Valentine’s gift…

FIFA approves Ademola Lookman’s switch of Nationality to Nigeria

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More