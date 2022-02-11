“Love don’t cost a dime but valentine package na 80k” – BB Naija’s Saskay

Big Brother Naija star, Saskay Saskay, has reiterated that love doesn’t cost a dime but valentine package cost N80,000.

The season of love (Valentine) is around the corner and lovers are planning one way or the other to show love towards each other.

Ahead of Valentine’s day celebration, Saskay took to the micro blogging platform and stated that it doesn’t cost a dime to show love to your partner but it costs 80k to buy a Valentine’s package.

She tweeted,

“Love don’t cost a dime but valentine package na 80k”

Reacting to her tweet, a fan identified as @Favour David wrote,

“Valentine nor be love Valentine na ceremony… A lot of valentine active relationship don’t even have Faithfulness and trust in them.. the cost of love if trust and Faithfulness not money and partying”.

