“Love is sweet but when money enters love becomes sweeter” – Destiny Etiko

By Adebimpe

Talented Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, popularly known as Drama Doll, has sent a message to her admirers.

Destiny Etiko
The actress in a video on her official Instagram page, stated that love is sweeter when money is involved.

Etiko in a video shared on her Instagram page, was spotted demonstrating that love without money is a no go area for her.

The actress and businesswoman stated that love is sweet but love is sweeter when money is involved.

Her words,

“Love is sweet o❤️❤️❤️❤️ but money enter love is sweeter”.

In reaction to this a fan identified as Okoria.freedom wrote,

“This one get money nah but girls wen they say this is me make you self go get money too. Guys no be una working tools”.

