TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife, Ozioma in Mexico

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has shared a video of himself chilling with his wife, Ozioma in Mexico.

This is coming weeks after the singer faced serious backlashes over infidelity and subsequent reports that he impregnated another woman.

READ ALSO

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

However, it seems the duo have moved on as he shared a loved-up video of himself and his wife having a good time.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Me and my Queen. we Aaaaaaaaside
chilling in Cancun Mexico”

However, a concerned fan who left a comment forced some words into Sammie’s mouth when he wrote:

“Pepu go hug transformer ohh.. chai”

Responding, the singer penned:
“Yes o dem go need to pour water for dem body before dem hug the transformer”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Actor, Saint Obi and partner, Lynda Amobi allegedly in messy divorce scandal…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More