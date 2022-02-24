“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife, Ozioma in Mexico

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has shared a video of himself chilling with his wife, Ozioma in Mexico.

This is coming weeks after the singer faced serious backlashes over infidelity and subsequent reports that he impregnated another woman.

However, it seems the duo have moved on as he shared a loved-up video of himself and his wife having a good time.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Me and my Queen. we Aaaaaaaaside

chilling in Cancun Mexico”

However, a concerned fan who left a comment forced some words into Sammie’s mouth when he wrote:

“Pepu go hug transformer ohh.. chai”

Responding, the singer penned:

“Yes o dem go need to pour water for dem body before dem hug the transformer”

See post below: