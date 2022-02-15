Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a Rolls-Royce for Valentine; announces she’s pregnant (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Celebrity jeweler, Olusola Awujoola better known by his brand name Malivelihood, has bought his wife, Deola Smart, a Rolls-Royce for Valentine.

He had earlier taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his woman on February 14, and stated that they are meant to be together.

Malivelihood gifts wife, Deola Smart a brand new Rolls-Royce for Valentine's Day

He had shared a picture from their wedding day and captioned it;

“It was a million tiny little things that when you added them all up they meant we were supposed to be together . Happy vals day baby ❤️ @deolasmart”

However, Deola Smart took to her own social media page moments later to reveal that he gifted her an exotic Rolls-Royce in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Sharing a video of the Rolls-Royce and the roses she received, she hailed him for being the best husband ever.

“I honestly have the best husband… omg thank you hubby,” she captioned a photo of her new car.

Watch below,

Malivelihood, who tied the knot with Deola Smart in December 2020, also announced that she’s pregnant and they are expecting their first child together.

He shared a photo from her recent maternity shoot and wrote, “The Reason why 🍼❤️. Young black jeweller #theyoungblackjeweller”

See below:

