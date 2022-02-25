TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making rounds on social media has captured the moment a man slammed his wife over accusations of infidelity.

In the video, the young man angrily confronted his wife for still texting her ex-boyfriend, despite being married for 3 years.

In the short video shared on Instagram, the duo were apparently having an argument over issues of infidelity, and the enraged man accused the lady of still making contact with her ex via text messages.

The man could be heard saying:

“Okay, If that is what you want. How can a married woman be texting her ex after three years of marriage?”

Following the man’s question, the lady remained silent without response, giving reasons to believe that her gesture is an admission of guilt.

