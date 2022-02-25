Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

In Igando Customary Court in Lagos, a divorce petition was granted to one Mr. Adeola Ajatoye on Thursday, 24th of February, 2022.

In his statement, he described his wife, Chottia, as “Greedy and demanding”.

On the 14th day of December 2021, Mr. Ajatoye who is a resident in Afeez Eyinileaso St. in Akesan, Lagos, filed a divorce against his wife with a claim that she was a selfish spouse.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Mr. Koledoye Adeniyi, in his ruling stated that it was a very unfortunate thing that the defendant did not attend the hearing of the court as the court would have conducted an Alternative Dispute Resolution to reconcile the pair, if the defendant had but attended.

In his ruling, he stated precisely:

“The court would have made attempts to reconcile the couple in the interest of the only child and also the couple still being young.”

He further added that:

“If the evidence of the petitioner is anything to go by, then it is unreasonable to encourage him to stay in the marriage. More so, there is no more love between the couple,their marriage is of no use and baseless”.

In concluding his ruling, he added that:

“In view of the foregoing, the court has come to the conclusion that the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent has broken beyond retrieve and therefore the dissolution of the marriage shall succeed “.

By the decision of the court, the court gave the appellant custody of their only child.

From the statement of the petitioner:

“My wife makes too many demands on me that I cannot meet. Each time I tell her I can’t meet her demands, she threatens to commit suicide. She sells our household items anytime I fail to give her money. She also uses our only daughter as bait to have her way…”

The court also ordered that the respondent should have permission to move out her belongings from the marriage residence without difficulty, according to the court’s order.