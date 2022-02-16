Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public bus

A Twitter user has sparked mixed reactions after sharing photos of a lady who dozzed off on his shoulder inside a public bus.

The photos which were shared on Twitter by a user identified as @Orezi__ got users speaking up about breach of consent.

“I don’t know this lady and she’s comfortably resting on my shoulder 🤗 she looks stressed 😥 rest your head baby girl 🥰🥰,” he wrote while sharing the photos.

He was however attacked by other users of the platform who had a thing or the other to say about the photos revealing the face of the young lady.

“If I sleep on your shoulder and you take a picture of me and post on social media without my permission, I’m suing for defamation of character,” a concerned user wrote.

See more reactions below: