By Shalom

A Twitter user has sparked mixed reactions after sharing photos of a lady who dozzed off on his shoulder inside a public bus.

The photos which were shared on Twitter by a user identified as @Orezi__ got users speaking up about breach of consent.

“I don’t know this lady and she’s comfortably resting on my shoulder 🤗 she looks stressed 😥 rest your head baby girl 🥰🥰,” he wrote while sharing the photos.

He was however attacked by other users of the platform who had a thing or the other to say about the photos revealing the face of the young lady.

“If I sleep on your shoulder and you take a picture of me and post on social media without my permission, I’m suing for defamation of character,” a concerned user wrote.

See more reactions below:

