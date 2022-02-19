Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to impregnate her after 75 attempts

A Tanzanian Police Force Traffic Department member, Dairus Makambako has allegedly sued his neighbour for failing to impregnate his 28 years old wife, Precious.

According to reports, the couple had been married for six years without been able to have children. The couple contacted Evans their neighbour for help.

However, it was noted that Makambako was diagnosed sterile by the doctor.

Evans, on the other hand is married with children was reportedly paid 2,000,000 Tanzanian shillings equivalent to N360,000 in order to get his wife pregnant. It was reported that it was done thrice a week for ten months in 2016.

Furthermore, Evans who has a striking resemblance with Makambako tried 75 times but it yielded no positive results. Precious, a nurse at private clinic took three months leave to dedicate it to sleeping with her husband’s friend couldn’t conceive after ten months.

Evans was taken to the hospital only to discover that he was also sterile. As things began to unfold, Evans wife confessed that he wasn’t the real father of his children but his cousin.

“I was forced to secretly sleep with his first cousin for these two children, after realising that my husband could not impregnate me for two years.” Angela said.

Meanwhile, Evans who was saddened sued his friend for breach of contract. Evans on the other hand defended that he only gave it a try as he can not guarantee conception.