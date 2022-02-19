TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to impregnate her after 75 attempts

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Tanzanian Police Force Traffic Department member, Dairus Makambako has allegedly sued his neighbour for failing to impregnate his 28 years old wife, Precious.

According to reports, the couple had been married for six years without been able to have children. The couple contacted Evans their neighbour for help.

However, it was noted that Makambako was diagnosed sterile by the doctor.

READ ALSO

Father laments as 19-year-old son impregnates his…

“Everyday with you is Valentine’s day” –…

Evans, on the other hand is married with children was reportedly paid 2,000,000 Tanzanian shillings equivalent to N360,000 in order to get his wife pregnant. It was reported that it was done thrice a week for ten months in 2016.

Furthermore, Evans who has a striking resemblance with Makambako tried 75 times but it yielded no positive results. Precious, a nurse at private clinic took three months leave to dedicate it to sleeping with her husband’s friend couldn’t conceive after ten months.

Evans was taken to the hospital only to discover that he was also sterile. As things began to unfold, Evans wife confessed that he wasn’t the real father of his children but his cousin.

“I was forced to secretly sleep with his first cousin for these two children, after realising that my husband could not impregnate me for two years.” Angela said.

Meanwhile, Evans who was saddened sued his friend for breach of contract. Evans on the other hand defended that he only gave it a try as he can not guarantee conception.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“She thought I wanted to use her for money ritual” – Laura…

“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one…

Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and…

Olakunle Churchill defends wife, Rosy after being dragged for celebrating step…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More