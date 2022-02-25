Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with his wife

In Niger State, police operatives have accosted and arrested a 30 year old man known as Tambaya Usman for allegedly murdering his cousin(the deceased) identified as Umar Usman in Jaguwa village, who allegedly slept with his wife against his knowledge.

On Thursday, February 24, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson gave a statement that:

“Usman was arrested on February 1,2022 by the police in Kagara division”.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that he caught the deceased with his wife, one Hajo Gambo Tambaya, 22, having sexual inter course in his room, and as a result, he inflicted matchete cuts on the deceased’s head which led to his death”.

Still on the statement of the accused, the DSP said:

“He further claimed that he had caught the deceased in the same act several times while their parent and relatives had intervened and cautioned the deceased to desist from such act”.

“The deceased later apologized for the act and promised to never to engage in such misdeed again, but to his surprise he caught him again, hence his action. Suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution”.