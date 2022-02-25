TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby –…

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the…

Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

In Niger State, police operatives have accosted and arrested a 30 year old man known as Tambaya Usman for allegedly murdering his cousin(the deceased) identified as Umar Usman in Jaguwa village, who allegedly slept with his wife against his knowledge.

On Thursday, February 24, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson gave a statement that:
“Usman was arrested on February 1,2022 by the police in Kagara division”.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that he caught the deceased with his wife, one Hajo Gambo Tambaya, 22, having sexual inter course in his room, and as a result, he inflicted matchete cuts on the deceased’s head which led to his death”.

READ ALSO

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to…

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he…

Still on the statement of the accused, the DSP said:

“He further claimed that he had caught the deceased in the same act several times while their parent and relatives had intervened and cautioned the deceased to desist from such act”.

“The deceased later apologized for the act and promised to never to engage in such misdeed again, but to his surprise he caught him again, hence his action. Suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby – Korra Obidi

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the house, when I was…

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

Jim Iyke finally opens up on his experience at TB Joshua’s church in 2013

Woman, 3 kids and niece reportedly burnt to death while asleep, 6 months after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“When Praying To God For A child, Pray For Kids That Won’t Give You…

Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with his wife

Businessman reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids

I look forward to becoming a former President – Buhari

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Obi Cubana narrates his sad experience during his convocation at UNN

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More