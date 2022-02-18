TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man was recently spotted crying in his vehicle as he shared his ordeal with his girlfriend who cheated on him on Valentine’s day.

According to his Tiktok video making rounds on the internet, he said he paid his girlfriend a surprise visit on Valentine’s day only to find her on the bed with another man.

He said,

“You people will not believe what happened to me “crying” God! you people will not believe what happened to me today. Today Val, my girlfriend I’ve been dating for four years “crying…” I say let me pay my girlfriend a surprise Valentine visit today “crying…” God, okay, I reached her house, I went inside on my own suprise, I saw my girlfriend on top of the bed with another guy. I was angry, I just left immediately…”

He went further to state how he expected his girlfriend to atleast apologize for what happened but the reverse was the case. He also added that he was not going to love again.

According to him,

“I was just outside and she sent me a message, she sent me a number and said, respect yourself and call that number, apologize to him and tell him you and I don’t have anything together. I will never love again, I no go love again”.

