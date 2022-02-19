TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and purged all night

Entertainment
By Shalom

À man has taken to social media to narrate how he regrets taking a lady out on a date during the Valentine’s day.

The man revealed that he took the lady to a luxurious restaurant where she ordered different meals, ate all after which she asked if she could taste his spaghetti.

He said,

“I went on a date with a girl on Val. We got to the restaurant and the first thing she ordered was N30k worth of steak and wine while I ordered just spaghetti with turkey of just 11k.

That was the beginning of my regret for bringing her to a fancy restaurant. Although I was smiling, I was looking at her with so much disgust while she was tearing the meat. She finished it and asked if she could taste my spag, I agreed.

She liked it and called the waiter to bring her what I ordered with an extra drink of N7k. I wanted to pay and leave immediately but she said we should wait to talk a little.

In the middle of the conversation, she said she wanted something to snack on so she bought 15k small chops with another 7k drink. We finished eating and she ordered takeaway even though we were going to a hotel.

We got to the hotel and couldn’t even do anything because she was purging like a leaking pipe all through the night.”

