Man narrates how he allowed his girlfriend to pursue her dreams abroad and still ended up marrying the same lady

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter and narrated how he allowed his girlfriend pursue her education abroad while he was in Nigeria.

The man who is a medical doctor, stated that his girlfriend got a visa to travel to the UK when he was a first year medical student in Nigeria.

According to him, he took her to the salon, had her hair braided and gave her the flight ticket. He added that 7 years after he travelled out of the country and eventually got married to the same lady.

His words read in part,

“2004 I was in first year medical school, when my ‘girl friend’ visited me from Lagos and told me she got visa to UK and will be moving.

That night I thought hard about it, and cou8 hardly sleep. She said she had got everything ready except flight ticket which was about 160k.

In the morning, I decided to let her go, if it is meant to be we will work it out. A year earlier I met when I was processing my student visa to Uni Omaha for a Pre-pharm. And no jupita could have stopped me from going had I got the visa”.

