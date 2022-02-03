Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry her

A man has shared heartbreaking story of how he forgave and married girlfriend who burnt his body after he refused to get married to her

According to the man who shared his story to Afrimax, his girlfriend had asked him to get married to her years ago, but he turned down her request because he wasn’t ready for marriage.

Unknown to him, his girlfriend was devastated by his decision so she bought petrol, poured it on him and set him on fire while he was sleeping.

Following the attack, she returned months later to plead for forgiveness. He forgave her and got married to her. Now they have kids together.

Read story below:

“I married a woman who set me on fire because I refused to marry her. I forgave her and we now have children together.

This all started when I was about 25 years old. I met this lady and we had a good relationship. She asked me to marry her but I told her I wasn’t thinking about marriage yet. I wasn’t sure of it.

We stopped talking about it and I felt that everything was okay. She was pretending like everything was fine but I didn’t know she had plans of killing me.

One day I came back from work tired. I had dinner and went to bed. I was in deep sleep and she bought petr0l and p0ured it on me until the entire bed was wet, then she lit up a match.

I was sleeping and I woke up burning. I thought it was something else that was on fire, but I noticed that it was me burning.

I ran out of the house and people around came to my rescue. I fell into coma and was rushed to the hospital.

Everyone abandoned me cause they thought I was going to die. I spent three years at the hospital and ran out of funds to treat myself.

One morning I woke up and I couldn’t believe what I saw. It was my girlfriend. I was very scared because I thought she had come to finish me. But she begged me for forgiveness and I was in pains. I needed someone to take care of me, so I forgave her”.