Man narrates how his friend cancelled his wedding because his girlfriend listens only to her spiritual father

The man identified as Chinedu on Twitter, stated that his friend cancelled his wedding three weeks to the wedding because his girlfriend doesn’t listen to her parents and nobody can call her to order except her spiritual father.

His words,

3 weeks to wedding, my guy cancelled it bcos his girl’s mother could not control her. She doesn’t listen to anyone in her family. Nobody can call her to order except her spiritual father. So my guy had to end it to save himself future stress. Right or wrong decision”.

