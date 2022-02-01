TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @unclebayotics has revealed why he couldn’t continue his relationship with a lady after their first date.

According to Bayo, he was forced to end the relationship after watching her consume 8 wraps of fufu in less than ten minutes.

He tweeted:

“I remember when I asked this girl out on a date and she agreed. So I picked this fancy restaurant on the mainland but she insisted that she knew a place and I said ok. We got there and it was a big canteen I was surprised but it was still okay.

When it was time to order, she ordered eight wraps of akpu with vegetable soup. I immediately told her that I wasn’t really hungry and I can’t eat that, she said it was just for her. In my mind I was like “Wtf”.

I ordered for rice normal. In about 7 or 8 minutes, this girl was done eating.. like she cleared 8 wraps of akpu in less than 10 minutes 😭. I just opened my mouth in shock the whole time. That was the last day she heard from me. I will never date a serial kilIer”

